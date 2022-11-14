Japan wants to elevate relations with Bangladesh to ‘strategic’ partnership

Regarding investment, the envoy said there are challenges but hopefully there will be improvements in terms of investment environment.

The ambassador was speaking at an event titled “Meet the Ambassador” held in a Dhaka hotel.

Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) hosted the event in collaboration with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh.

Zillur Rahman, executive director of the Centre for Governance Studies moderated the programme.

Bangladesh will seek Japan’s “stronger engagement” in its development efforts through “investment and financing” in major projects during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s forthcoming visit to Japan slated for 29 November to 1 December, 2022 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the news agency that Japan is a “good investor” for Bangladesh, and they are implementing major projects.