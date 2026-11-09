Workers' side seeks Tk 32,000 minimum wage in RMG sector

At the briefing, workers’ representative Babul Akhter outlined the details of their proposal. He said a worker needed Tk 45,000 to Tk 60,000 a month to maintain a decent standard of living for a family of four, taking into account nutritional needs, calorie requirements, housing, healthcare and education costs.

However, considering the industry's capacity and the overall situation, they had proposed setting the minimum wage at Tk 32,000 for Grade 4 workers.

The employers’ side was scheduled to submit its written proposal at the meeting but failed to do so.

Employers’ representative ABM Shamsuddin said that due to the disorderly situation in industrial areas around Dhaka, factory owners had to devote more attention to running their factories. As a result, they needed more time to prepare their wage proposal.

They had requested seven working days, but the board unanimously granted them four days. They will submit their proposal to the board within the next four working days.

However, Minimum Wage Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani instructed the employers’ side to submit its proposal within four working days. He said, “Even if the employers’ side fails to submit its proposal at the next meeting, we will move forward with the decision-making process. We will not wait for their proposal.”