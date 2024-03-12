Govt working to send back Myanmar border guards like before: Foreign minister

He informed the media that a total of 177 BGP members entered Bangladesh from Myanmar. Some civilians also tried to cross the border but they were sent back, he added.

Like the last time, the Bangladesh government has engaged in discussion with the Myanmar side to send back the BGP members, he reiterated.

Hasan Mahmud said this situation is being created time and again due to the internal situation, especially the situation in the border areas of Myanmar.

Asked whether the Myanmar ambassador would be summoned or not, the minister said they have continuous communication with the Myanmar side. The Myanmar ambassador has not been summoned yet. But that would be done if it is necessary, he told the media.