Govt working to send back Myanmar border guards like before: Foreign minister
The government has been working as before to send back the Border Guard Police (BGP) members of Myanmar who have taken shelter in Bangladesh Monday, said foreign minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday.
The minister was exchanging views with the newspersons at his office at Segun Bagicha in the capital in the afternoon.
He informed the media that a total of 177 BGP members entered Bangladesh from Myanmar. Some civilians also tried to cross the border but they were sent back, he added.
Like the last time, the Bangladesh government has engaged in discussion with the Myanmar side to send back the BGP members, he reiterated.
Hasan Mahmud said this situation is being created time and again due to the internal situation, especially the situation in the border areas of Myanmar.
Asked whether the Myanmar ambassador would be summoned or not, the minister said they have continuous communication with the Myanmar side. The Myanmar ambassador has not been summoned yet. But that would be done if it is necessary, he told the media.
Earlier, speaking about a courtesy meeting with Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md. Hashim, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud said they discussed welfare and creating more scope for the expatriate Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, more investment from the South East Asian country and Bangladesh’s appeal for dialogue partnership with ASEAN member states and other bilateral issues.
‘Plan underway for overall market management’
Speaking about exorbitantly high commodity prices in the market, the minister said people have grievances against the unscrupulous traders. This is our power.
At the same time, the government is working on a plant for overall market management so that the businesspersons cannot do whatever they like, he stated.
He also criticised the mindset of the traders and vendors.
Hasan Mahmud hoped the good senses will prevail among the traders during this Ramadan and they would abstain from making high profits.
‘BNP’s allegations out of frustration’
Newspersons asked him that some of the leaders of key opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), are alleging that though they have been released from jails, they do not have freedom of speech.
In response, Hasan Mahmud, also a joint general secretary of governing Awami League, said, “The BNP leaders speak ill of the government the whole day. They speak about toppling the government and allege that they don’t have freedom of speech!”
“Actually, they want to keep the party alive by saying these out of frustrations especially after the 12th parliamentary elections. Nothing else,” he added.