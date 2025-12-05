Jahangirnagar University: Names of 4 dormitories changed
The names of four residential halls at Jahangirnagar University, previously named after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and other members of their family, have been changed.
The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting, presided over by vice-chancellor professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, on Thursday night.
The matter was confirmed by the syndicate’s member secretary and acting registrar ABM Azizur Rahman this afternoon, Friday.
Speaking over the phone, he said that in accordance with the syndicate’s decision, the name of Sheikh Hasina Hall has been changed to “July-24 Jagoroni Hall”; the name of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall has been changed to “Shaheed Felani Hall”; the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall has been changed to “Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq Hall”; and Sheikh Russell Hall has been renamed “Nawab Salimullah Hall”.
According to university sources, after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government during the July mass uprising, students of Jahangirnagar University demanded that establishments named after members of the Sheikh family be renamed.
At one stage, students even removed the name plaques from these structures. The administration subsequently invited students to propose alternative names.
Based on the submissions received, a selection committee was formed. Acting on that committee’s recommendations, the syndicate meeting approved the new names of the halls last night.
Earlier, last year, the university administration removed the word “Bangabandhu” from the name of the Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture.