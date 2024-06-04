Agencies blame Malaysia govt for mess in labour migration 

Recruiting agencies have blamed the Malaysia government for the rise of syndicates in labour recruitment from Bangladesh and the subsequent failure in sending thousands of labours within the stipulated time.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) came up with the statement at a press briefing at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall on the Minto Road in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The association, on behalf of 101 recruiting agencies, held the briefing to disclose their stance against the backdrop that a total of 16,970 workers could not reach Malaysia within the deadline, 31 May, despite having valid visas.