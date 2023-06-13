‘UN should enhance screening of Bangladesh peacekeepers’

If Bangladesh wants to maintain its role as the top contributor of peacekeeping troops, it should appropriately apply the UN human rights screening policy, which requires governments, alongside the UN, to ensure their nationals serving with the UN have not violated human rights laws, said the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The US-based rights body made the call in a statement published on their website on Monday.

The issue has been addressed at time when United Nations Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix is set to visit Bangladesh.