Power supply from Nepal through India begins
Electricity supply from Nepal through Indian grid began yesterday, Friday, marking the first-ever trilateral power transaction among the three countries.
The initiative, which sees Bangladesh initially receiving up to 40 MW of electricity from Nepal, underscores a new chapter in sub-regional energy connectivity, said a press release here today.
The development follows a tripartite agreement signed on 3 October, 2024, between the Nepal Electricity Authority, Bangladesh Power Development Board and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam of India.
Officials highlighted that the transaction will bolster energy security, enhance cooperation, and increase the share of renewable energy in Bangladesh's power mix.
Power, energy and mineral resources adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Haryana chief minister and Indian minister for power Manohar Lal Khattar and Nepal minister of energy, water resources and irrigation, Dipak Khadka attended the inaugural ceremony held virtually on Friday.
Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus recently called for the creation of a South Asian electricity grid, enabling seamless power exchange within the region. The launching of this new circuit of power supply from Nepal marks a critical step toward that goal, fostering stronger economic and energy linkages between South Asian nations