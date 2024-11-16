Power supply from Nepal through India begins

Electricity supply from Nepal through Indian grid began yesterday, Friday, marking the first-ever trilateral power transaction among the three countries.

The initiative, which sees Bangladesh initially receiving up to 40 MW of electricity from Nepal, underscores a new chapter in sub-regional energy connectivity, said a press release here today.

The development follows a tripartite agreement signed on 3 October, 2024, between the Nepal Electricity Authority, Bangladesh Power Development Board and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam of India.