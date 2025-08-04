NCP is a 'King’s Party', 2 of them in govt: TIB Executive Director

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman has described the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed after the July Mass Uprising, as a “king’s party”.

He said this while responding to a journalist’s question during a press conference held at TIB’s Dhanmondi office in Dhaka on Monday.

TIB organised the media conference to publish a research report titled “One Year After the Fall of an Authoritarian Regime: Expectations and Reality”.