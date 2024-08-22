Yunus stresses high-level collaboration with India on water issues

The Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, has expressed concerns regarding the safety and security of Indian establishments in Bangladesh including its high commission in Dhaka.

During a courtesy meeting with the interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna on Thursday, high commissioner Verma raised these concerns.

Following the meeting, the chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, briefed the media at the foreign service academy, confirming that security measures have already been intensified in Dhaka’s diplomatic zone to address these concerns.