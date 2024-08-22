Yunus stresses high-level collaboration with India on water issues
The Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, has expressed concerns regarding the safety and security of Indian establishments in Bangladesh including its high commission in Dhaka.
During a courtesy meeting with the interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna on Thursday, high commissioner Verma raised these concerns.
Following the meeting, the chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, briefed the media at the foreign service academy, confirming that security measures have already been intensified in Dhaka’s diplomatic zone to address these concerns.
In addition to security issues, the high commissioner discussed the goal of shared prosperity between the two nations, reaffirming India’s strong belief in a prosperous and stable Bangladesh.
“We believe in a strong and prosperous Bangladesh. We are really looking forward to working together,” the press secretary quoted the high commissioner as saying.
During his introductory meeting with Prof Yunus, the envoy reiterated India’s commitment to working with Bangladesh to fulfill shared aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and India for “peace, security and development.”
They exchanged views on issues of shared interest and discussed avenues to further strengthen people to people ties.
“It was a very cordial meeting. They (India) want more positive engagements (with Bangladesh),” Alam said, quoting the high commissioner.
India has the largest visa operations in Bangladesh and 1.6 million people visited India last year. Of them, 60 per cent visited for tourism purposes, 30 per cent for medical purposes, and 10 per cent for other purposes.
On the flood issue, Alam, quoting the envoy, said water was “released automatically” due to the water level rising.
The high commissioner described the flood in Tripura as something “very unprecedented,” causing displacement of 50,000 people. He said it has created havoc on both sides of Bangladesh and India.
Prof Yunus said Bangladesh is a “big family”. He laid emphasis on high-level collaboration on water issues and on activating this in emergency situations.
He said water-sharing of the joint rivers can be resolved through working together and referred to the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan.
Minority issues were also discussed at the meeting.
Prof Yunus had earlier said that the reports of attacks on the minorities have been “exaggerated” and invited Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh and report from the ground on the issue.
The chief adviser told Indian prime minister Narendra Modi that his government is committed to safeguarding every citizen of the country including the minorities when Modi raised the issue during a telephone conversation.
At the meeting today, the chief adviser also talked about BIMSTEC and SAARC, and laid emphasis on bringing young people together in South Asia.
Prof Yunus also talked about his personal good relations with India where he has many friends. Yunus Center is operational in 18 Indian universities.
He also talked about a world of three zeros – the new economics of zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero net carbon emissions'.