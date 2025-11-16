Sheikh Hasina’s trial verdict will be broadcast live: Prosecutor Gazi Monowar
The verdict in the case filed against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two other accused for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising will be broadcast live tomorrow, Monday.
Prosecutor Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim said this during a briefing at the premises of the International Crimes Tribunal today, Sunday morning.
Prosecutor Gazi Monowar said that the portion of the verdict that the tribunal will read out tomorrow will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television (BTV), subject to the tribunal’s approval. All other media outlets in the country will be able to broadcast it live through BTV.
The three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumdar, will deliver the verdict tomorrow. The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
Alongside Sheikh Hasina, the other two accused in the case are former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Among them, former IGP Mamun has given a statement as an “approver” (known as a state witness).