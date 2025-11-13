Crimes against humanity: Verdict in case against Sheikh Hasina, 2 others on Monday

The two other accused in the case are: former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Former IGP Mamun has given a statement as an approver (state witness).

Following the fall of the Bangladesh Awami League government on 5 August 2024, the International Crimes Tribunal was reconstituted.

The first case filed before the reconstituted tribunal involved Sheikh Hasina, concerning crimes against humanity during the July Uprising.

The first hearing of the tribunal took place on 17 October last year, when an arrest warrant was issued against Sheikh Hasina.

Initially, Sheikh Hasina was the only accused in the lawsuit. On 16 March this year, the prosecution sought to include former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as a co-accused, a request granted by the tribunal.