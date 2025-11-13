Crimes against humanity: Verdict in case against Sheikh Hasina, 2 others on Monday
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has set Monday (17 November) as the date for delivering the verdict in the case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others, filed on charges of crimes against humanity committed during the July Uprising.
Three-member ICT-1, led by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, fixed the date today, Thursday.
The other two members of the tribunal are: justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
The two other accused in the case are: former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Former IGP Mamun has given a statement as an approver (state witness).
Following the fall of the Bangladesh Awami League government on 5 August 2024, the International Crimes Tribunal was reconstituted.
The first case filed before the reconstituted tribunal involved Sheikh Hasina, concerning crimes against humanity during the July Uprising.
The first hearing of the tribunal took place on 17 October last year, when an arrest warrant was issued against Sheikh Hasina.
Initially, Sheikh Hasina was the only accused in the lawsuit. On 16 March this year, the prosecution sought to include former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as a co-accused, a request granted by the tribunal.
After extending time for several times, the tribunal’s investigation agency submitted its report to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office on 12 May this year.
On 1 June, the prosecution formally submitted charges against Sheikh Hasina and the two others. A total of five charges were brought against them. These include: inciting violence during a press conference at Gonobhaban on 14 July last year; ordering the use of helicopters, drones and lethal weapons to eliminate protesters; the shooting death of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur; the killing of six protesters at Chankharpool in Dhaka; and the burning of six others in Ashulia.
The tribunal formally indicted the three accused on 10 July.
Of the three accused, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan remain fugitives, while former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is the only one in custody.
On the day of indictment (10 July), former IGP Mamun admitted involvement in crimes against humanity during the uprising and applied to give a statement as an approver (state witness).
Closing arguments in the case began on 12 October and concluded on 23 October. Chief prosecutor Tajul Islam sought the death penalty for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan for crimes against humanity during the July Uprising.
State-appointed defence counsel Md Amir Hossain, representing Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, pleaded for their acquittal, while defence lawyer Zayed Bin Amjad also sought acquittal for approver Mamun.
The tribunal on that day (23 October) said that the date of the verdict will be fixed on 13 November.