Appellate Division stays order to allot stall for Adarsha Prakashani

The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court order to immediately allot a stall to Adarsha Prakashani in the Ekushey Boi Mela.

The three-member Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Wednesday after settling the appeal filed by the Bangla Academy against the order of the High Court.

Earlier on 8 February, the High Court issued a rule and ordered the Bangla Academy to immediately allocate a stall to the Adarsha Prakashani after the preliminary hearing of the writ filed by the proprietor of Adarsha Prakashani.