Chinese firm asks for additional Tk 10b on river training

Chinese contractor firm Sinohydro Corporation, which is carrying out the river training part of the Padma Bridge, sent a letter to the Bridges Division asking for an additional 10 billion taka outside the purview of their contract while the Bridges Division wants to settle the bargain with 6 billion taka.

A raise in a project budget showing extra work outside the contract is called variation. An official of the Bridges Division told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that variation means the contractor has done more than the work stipulated in the agreement and there are opportunities to take advantage of it because contractors withdraw extra money many times in collusion with other stakeholders without even doing the actual work.

The Bridges Division appointed the Chinese firm for river training on both sides of the Padma River in 2014 at 87.08 billion taka, but the budget increased by 8.78 billion taka to 95.86 billion taka in September 2023 because of additional work, a rise in dollar prices and changes to the government’s VAT-tax structure.