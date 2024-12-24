Public administration
Honest, competent officers to be posted at important positions
Politicisation in public administration is a major challenge and both politicians and bureaucrats have politicised it.
Instead of being pro-people, public administration has become isolated from the public.
Therefore, reforms are necessary in this sector. This includes prioritizing local government, appointing honest and competent individuals to key positions, ensuring accountability, and establishing a people-oriented system.
Experts made these remarks at a dialogue titled "Dialogue for Democratic Restructuring: The Context of Public Administration" held at the CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.
Former advisors to the caretaker government, former secretaries, economists, businesspeople, and politicians, among others from various sectors, addressed the event organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).
Former advisor to the caretaker government, economist Hossain Zillur Rahman, stated that there are three major deficiencies in public administration.
One is that the entire public administration system is based on a broker system. Whether it's for a large file or admission to a hospital, there is a significant presence of brokers.
In order to make real reforms, it is essential to target the root of this issue. Another deficiency is the wastage of talent.
For example, someone might be trained in aquaculture, but then appointed to a position in the religious affairs ministry. This is a common reality. There is talent, but there is a strong tendency for its misuse in public administration. When thinking about reforms, it is necessary to address these fundamental issues.
Speaking about another issue, Hossain Zillur said strengthening local government is one of the key elements in building effective public administration.
He said if local government can be properly strengthened and decentralised, much of the work for public administration reform will be reduced.
Zillur pointed out the reality is that national leadership and the bureaucracy have transformed local government into a small, low-level institution.
If local government is not strengthened, public administration reform cannot be fully materialised, he added.
About the movements of officers from various cadres regarding their demands, the head of the election reform commission, Badiul Alam Majumdar, said, "Is this in the public interest or in the interest of a particular group? Today, it is time for the people to ask that question."
The former National Board of Revenue chairman Abdul Mazid said no matter whatever is done for democracy, if the administration is not functioning properly, it will be difficult to implement.
He also said what has been ongoing consistently is that the administration acts like a kind of brokerage, meaning it favors those in power...