Honest, competent officers to be posted at important positions

Politicisation in public administration is a major challenge and both politicians and bureaucrats have politicised it.

Instead of being pro-people, public administration has become isolated from the public.

Therefore, reforms are necessary in this sector. This includes prioritizing local government, appointing honest and competent individuals to key positions, ensuring accountability, and establishing a people-oriented system.

Experts made these remarks at a dialogue titled "Dialogue for Democratic Restructuring: The Context of Public Administration" held at the CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.

Former advisors to the caretaker government, former secretaries, economists, businesspeople, and politicians, among others from various sectors, addressed the event organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).