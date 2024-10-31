Satellite Internet to encounter unfettered surveillance

Starlink has been attempting to establish its business in Bangladesh for the past three years. In July of last year, the company brought its technology to the country for testing, which included a meeting with then-ministers.

During the Awami League administration, Starlink was reportedly asked to allow for surveillance as a condition of their operations.

Recently, a delegation led by Starlink Director of Global License and Market Activation, Rebecca Slick Hunter, met with Ashiq Chowdhury, the Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Sources indicate that Starlink has not yet appointed any local representatives in Bangladesh and is currently communicating directly.

Experts point out that during the Awami League government, there was arbitrary surveillance within the telecommunications system. The draft guidelines released by the new interim government also retain provisions for such surveillance.

Postal and Telecommunication Adviser Nahid Islam informed Prothom Alo that the draft guidelines have been opened for stakeholder feedback.

He noted that the guidelines consist of general principles, which will be implemented through the country’s existing laws and regulations. While the draft mentions security provisions, the specifics will be determined by future laws and regulations. It has also been decided to repeal the Cyber Security Act, with new laws and regulations to be established.

