Camp commander, others withdrawn, probe body formed: ISPR

Following the death of a BNP leader during a military operation in Jibannagar, Chuadanga, all military personnel there, including the camp commander, have been withdrawn.

A probe committee has been formed in connection with the incident.

This information was revealed in a press release sent today, Tuesday, by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR, in a release titled “Regarding the death of a person detained during the joint forces operation in Jibannagar, Chuadanga,” said that at 11:00 pm yesterday, based on precise intelligence, a special joint forces operation was conducted in Jibannagar to recover illegal weapons.