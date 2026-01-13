BNP leader's death
Camp commander, others withdrawn, probe body formed: ISPR
Following the death of a BNP leader during a military operation in Jibannagar, Chuadanga, all military personnel there, including the camp commander, have been withdrawn.
A probe committee has been formed in connection with the incident.
This information was revealed in a press release sent today, Tuesday, by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The ISPR, in a release titled “Regarding the death of a person detained during the joint forces operation in Jibannagar, Chuadanga,” said that at 11:00 pm yesterday, based on precise intelligence, a special joint forces operation was conducted in Jibannagar to recover illegal weapons.
During the operation, Md Shamsuzzaman Dablu, 50, was detained from a pharmacy adjacent to the Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex on charges of storing illegal weapons.
The press release stated that based on the information about the detainee, a search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of a 9mm pistol, one magazine, and four bullets.
After the operation, the detainee suddenly fell ill and lost consciousness, and he was quickly taken to Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex.
He was later declared dead by the duty physicians at around 12:25 am.
The press release further stated that the incident was unintended, regrettable, and in no way acceptable. The camp commander of the camp and all military personnel involved in the operation have already been withdrawn to the cantonment.
A high-level investigation committee has been formed to determine the exact cause. Those found guilty in the investigation will face appropriate legal action under military law.
Shamsuzzaman was the general secretary of Jibannagar municipal BNP. He was detained from his business establishment, Hafiza Pharmacy.
After news of his arrest and death spread, BNP leaders and activists, along with allied organisations, took to the streets late last night.
They also set fire on the road in front of the hospital in protest and raised various slogans demanding punishment for those responsible, claiming Shamsuzzaman’s death was a murder.