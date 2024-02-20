HC orders new committee to investigate into Ayan's death
The High Court has constituted a new five-member committee to find out the cause of death of five-year-old child Ayan after circumcision at United Medical College Hospital in Badda's Satarkul of the capital.
The committee has been asked to submit a report within 30 days.
The High Court bench consisting of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah rendered this order on Tuesday.
A report was published in a daily on 8 January under the title “Ayan did not return from life support: Death due to circumcision”.
Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akand filed a writ with the High Court on 9 January, seeking necessary instructions by attaching reports from various media.
According to details provided in the writ, Ayan was brought to the United Medical College Hospital in Badda by his parents for circumcision on 31 December. The child received anesthesia around 9:00 am.
Allegations suggest that the physician performed the circumcision on Ayan under 'full anesthesia' (general) without proper permission. Subsequently, he was transferred to the United Hospital in Gulshan when he did not regain consciousness.
He remained on life support in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at United Hospital. The physician pronounced Ayan dead at midnight on 7 January.