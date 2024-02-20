HC orders new committee to investigate into Ayan's death

The High Court has constituted a new five-member committee to find out the cause of death of five-year-old child Ayan after circumcision at United Medical College Hospital in Badda's Satarkul of the capital.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within 30 days.

The High Court bench consisting of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah rendered this order on Tuesday.

A report was published in a daily on 8 January under the title “Ayan did not return from life support: Death due to circumcision”.