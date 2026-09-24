Shama Obaed invites Meta to open Bangladesh office
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has invited Meta to open an office in Bangladesh, citing the country’s large user base and growing digital economy, a foreign ministry statement said here today.
It said the junior minister held talks with Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan today on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York when she made the proposal.
The state minister discussed how Meta’s platforms and technologies could support Bangladeshi businesses, entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the country’s e-commerce sector.
Shama also urged Meta to take further steps to prevent online abuse and digital harassment and discussed with Kaplan about Bangladesh’s proposed Cyber Security Act.
Adviser to the Prime Minister Rehan Asif Asad, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Irene Khan and Deputy Permanent Representative AKM Waheeduzzaman also were present during the meeting.