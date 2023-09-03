Navy chief adorned with Admiral rank badge

Bangladesh Navy chief, M Nazmul Hassan, was adorned with the rank badge of Admiral in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital on Sunday, reports news agency BSS.

He was adorned with the new rank badge by acting chief of army staff Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, said an official release.