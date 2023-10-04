EC won’t bother about election’s ‘legitimacy’: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the election commission won’t bother about the legitimacy of the election, rather it will focus on the legality of it.

He also said the EC won’t bother about who joins polls and who doesn't as the election can be called participatory if a massive number of voters cast their votes in the election.

The CEC made this remark while speaking at a workshop on roles of candidates and polling agents in ensuring free voting at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.