Bangladesh ranks 141st in freedom index, 99th in prosperity 

According to the report, Bangladesh experienced its peak in freedom in 2000, outperforming neighboring countries with a score more than four points higher than the regional average for South and Central Asia.

However, the trajectory has been less favorable since then, with a steady decline in freedom. Presently, Bangladesh finds itself trailing behind, scoring six points below the regional average and a significant 21.5 points below the global average.

Bangladesh held the 116th position globally back in 2000, but today it has slipped to 141st.