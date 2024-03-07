Budget is not just about allocation, but about the impact: Saber Hossain

Minister for environment, forest and climate change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, was the chief guest of the programme. He said, "Gender equality is a fundamental prerequisite for building climate resilience and achieving sustainable development. Our policies and strategies, such as the ‘Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan’, ‘National Adaptation Plan’, and ‘National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan’, reflect our determination to confront the climate crisis head-on.”

“When it comes to budget, we see a lack in statistical and disaggregated data. We have to fill this gap first. This is the first budget of the new government and this year’s budget will set the direction for the forthcoming years. Let us be selective and strategic, in terms of the areas we need to work on. Let us have the building blocks in place, to take this forward in the following financial years.” He added.

Joining the event as the special guest the secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Farhina Ahmed said, “The budget needs to be participatory. We want to start a climate development partnership, to bring together all the development partners, NGOs, INGOs under one platform” for greater coherence.