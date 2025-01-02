Indian Hindu woman beating scene falsified as Bangladesh incident: Rumor Scanner
Fact-checking body Rumor Scanner dubbed false a video circulated on social media claiming that a Hindu woman is being beaten in Bangladesh.
"The scene of a Hindu woman being beaten in the Indian state of West Bengal has been circulated claiming that it happened in Bangladesh which is completely false," it said.
In a report published on its website on 1 January, the fact-checking body said recently, a video clip has been circulated on X with the claim that "Bangladeshi Hindu mother was attacked by Islamists because her son tried to protect a Muslim woman from them".
The Rumor Scanner said the woman in the video is not Bangladeshi but a resident of Midnapore, West Bengal, India.
It also found that the injured woman's son eloped with a Muslim woman due to a love affair. Enraged by this, the family members attacked the boy's house and injured the boy's mother. "This is the scene of it," said its report.
The investigation revealed that the video was credited to an X account named Avroneel Hindu.
The original post published on that account stated, "In Shyamsundar village under Nandakumar police station in East Midnapore district of India, local Muslim extremists attacked the house of a Hindu boy, because, the boy had married a Muslim woman. They vandalized the boy's house and injured the boy's mother."
Further investigation revealed a video report titled "Son's mother beaten due to illegal relationship" published on a YouTube channel called Banglar Katha on 22 December.
The report said that the injured woman's name is Shankari Bhuiyan. Originally, her son, Subhankar Bhuiyan, had a four-year love affair with a Muslim woman named Firoza Khatun.
Even after Firoza Khatun got married elsewhere six months ago, their love affair continued. They eloped a few months ago. When there was no trace of Firoza, her family attacked the boy's house.
So, the woman injured in the attack is not Bangladeshi, Rumor Scanner said.
Therefore, the scene of a Hindu woman being beaten in West Bengal, India, has been circulated claiming that it happened in Bangladesh; which is completely false, it concluded.