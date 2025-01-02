Indian Hindu woman beating scene falsified as Bangladesh incident: Rumor Scanner

Fact-checking body Rumor Scanner dubbed false a video circulated on social media claiming that a Hindu woman is being beaten in Bangladesh.

"The scene of a Hindu woman being beaten in the Indian state of West Bengal has been circulated claiming that it happened in Bangladesh which is completely false," it said.

In a report published on its website on 1 January, the fact-checking body said recently, a video clip has been circulated on X with the claim that "Bangladeshi Hindu mother was attacked by Islamists because her son tried to protect a Muslim woman from them".

The Rumor Scanner said the woman in the video is not Bangladeshi but a resident of Midnapore, West Bengal, India.