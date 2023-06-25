‘UN to give special consideration to recruit more peacekeepers from Bangladesh’

Visiting UN under-secretary-general for peacekeeping Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Sunday assured that he would give special consideration to the recruitment of more peacekeepers from Bangladesh.

Lacroix made the assurance when he met acting Army chief lieutenant general Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan at the military headquarters on Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed various issues related to the UN peacekeeping mission. During the discussion, the current status of the Mali mission and the future activities of the said mission was given utmost importance, says an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate media release.

The acting Army chief requested the visiting UN under secretary general to recruit more Bangladeshi peacekeepers for the peacekeeping missions.