Dr Yunus, 13 advisors pay homage at National Memorial
The 14 advisors of the interim government paid homage to martyrs of the liberation war at the National Memorial this morning amid rain.
Chief advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus first placed the floral wreath alone. After that, he paid homage along with 13 advisors amid heavy rain.
Later, the advisors of the interim government left Savar for Dhaka. They will pay homage to the Central Shaheed Minar afterwards.
An interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been formed. There has been virtually no government in the country for three days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of the student movement. Last night, 14 advisors of the 17-member interim government were sworn in.
Two coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination, a platform that waged the movement that made Sheikh Hasina resign from the post, have been appointed as advisors of the interim government which is unprecedented in the country. They are – Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan.
The others who took oath as advisors are – former Bangladesh Bank Governor Saleh Uddin Ahmed, Dhaka University law department professor Asif Nazrul, human rights organisation Odhikar’s executive director Adilur Rahman Khan, former caretaker government advisor Hasan Arif, former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain, BELA executive director Syeda Rizwana Hasan, former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, women rights activists Farida Akhter, AFM Khalid Hasan, former Grameen Bank managing director Noorjahan Begum and election specialist Sharmeen Murshid.
However, former ambassador Supradip Chakma, physician Bidhan Ranjan Roy and retired Navy personnel Faruk-e-Azam were outside Dhaka yesterday and couldn’t take oath.