Dr Yunus, 13 advisors pay homage at National Memorial

The 14 advisors of the interim government paid homage to martyrs of the liberation war at the National Memorial this morning amid rain.

Chief advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus first placed the floral wreath alone. After that, he paid homage along with 13 advisors amid heavy rain.

Later, the advisors of the interim government left Savar for Dhaka. They will pay homage to the Central Shaheed Minar afterwards.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been formed. There has been virtually no government in the country for three days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of the student movement. Last night, 14 advisors of the 17-member interim government were sworn in.