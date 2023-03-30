More cases being filed: Home minister

The court has sent Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman to jail, rejecting his bail plea in a case filed with Ramna police station under the Digital Security Act.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman is also made the main accused in the case.
Meanwhile, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said he heard that more cases are going to be filed against Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman.
He said this while asked about detention and the case filed against Samsuzzaman under the Digital Security Act.
When journalists asked the minister about the DSA case against Prothom Alo, he said if anyone commits a mistake he would be brought under the law.
"I know about two-three cases so far. I heard more cases are being filed," he added.
About arrest of Samsuzzaman, the home minister said CID initially detained him for interrogating over the news of Prothom Alo and Ekattor Television. He was released after interrogation but rearrested over other cases.
Journalists then asked how many cases were filed against him. The minister replied, “I know about two-three (cases) so far. We heard more cases are being filed. We have not received it yet.”
A journalist then asked the home minister if there is a fear factor for the other journalists given the way journalist Samsuzzaman was picked up.
“Why should you be intimidated? You did not give any false information; you did not publish any misleading or motivated news. So why should you fear.”
Samsuzzaman was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka around 10:30 am on Thursday, 30 hours after he was picked up from his residence near Jahangirnagar University.
A team of 15-16 plainclothesmen, who identified themselves as members of police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) picked up the Prothom Alo staff correspondent at around 4:00 am on Wednesday.
Earlier, a 'picture card' was prepared to post on Facebook, attaching the comment of day labourer Zakir Hossain on Sunday. But the card incorporated the photograph of a child, Sabuj, mistakenly. Later, Prothom Alo authorities withdrew the card as soon as they noticed the inconsistency.
In the report, it was clearly said that the comment was taken from Zakir Hossain, not from the child.
Prothom Alo's staff correspondent in Savar, Samsuzzaman, carried out the report for which he was picked up early on Wednesday from his residence.