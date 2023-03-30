More cases being filed: Home minister

The court has sent Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman to jail, rejecting his bail plea in a case filed with Ramna police station under the Digital Security Act.

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman is also made the main accused in the case.

Meanwhile, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said he heard that more cases are going to be filed against Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman.

He said this while asked about detention and the case filed against Samsuzzaman under the Digital Security Act.

When journalists asked the minister about the DSA case against Prothom Alo, he said if anyone commits a mistake he would be brought under the law.

"I know about two-three cases so far. I heard more cases are being filed," he added.

About arrest of Samsuzzaman, the home minister said CID initially detained him for interrogating over the news of Prothom Alo and Ekattor Television. He was released after interrogation but rearrested over other cases.