Flyover over haor at a cost of Tk 60b

The bridges division had appointed Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to carry out the feasibility study for the implementation of the flyover project. Around Tk 200 million was spent for the purpose. According to the BUET feasibility study, this project can be implemented. The project cost, preliminary design and other preparatory work has also been carried out.

According to the feasibility study, in 2030, a total of 25,800 vehicles will cross the flyover daily. In 2045, this figure will be around 45,000. At present, an average of 21,000 vehicles daily cross the Bangabandhu Bridge along the country's busiest highway, of the Dhaka-North Bengal route. This bridge connects the entire country including the capital city Dhaka with Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and a part of Khulna division. And, on average, around 11,000 vehicles cross the Padma Bridge daily. This bridge connects the entire country with 19 districts of the south and southwest region.

On the other hand, there is no national highway along the haor flyover route. The proposed flyover will be of two lanes. The bridges division had no explanation of how so many vehicles would cross the flyover.

Professor Khan M Amanat of BUET's civil engineering department, led the feasibility study. When asked how realistic the projection of 26,000 vehicles cross the flyover daily was, he told Prothom Alo that there would be many more development projects around the hoar and the projection was based on this. He said the government has a haor plan. There were plans to construct roads from Sunamganj and a few other areas to join up with the flyover. When all the projects materialised, vehicular movement would increase. Tourists would increase too.

The vehicles now crossing the existing road over the haor were the rudimentary 'easybikes', 'nasimon' and 'korimon'. People coming from afar to see the wetlands, travel by car. Experts say, that it is an exaggeration that more vehicles will cross the haor flyover than the vehicles over Padma Bridge and Bangabandhu Bridge.