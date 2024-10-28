UN rights chief to visit Bangladesh 29-30 Oct

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will visit Bangladesh from 29 to 30 October to discuss human rights issues.

He will hold a number of meetings with senior officials and civil society representatives among others.

During his visit, the high commissioner is scheduled to meet chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, said the UN office in Dhaka on Monday.

The UN rights chief will meet a number of advisers for different ministries, the chief justice, the army chief and the heads of several reform commissions.