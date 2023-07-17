Data leak: Personal information in criminal hands

The list of certain people of a certain union parishad is being found on Google. The secretary of the union parishad told Prothom Alo that they prepared the list and sent it to the upazila office. There is a computer operator post to oversee the website of that union, but none was recruited in that post ever. The union digital center’s entrepreneurs update the information of the website.

The entrepreneur of that digital centre whose name was not unveiled told Prothom Alo he studied till higher secondary and received little training on information technology from upazila and district.

Prothom Alo spoke to five officials concerned about when personal information is being provided on the website. They argued that they published a list of people for transparency and there are government instructions on it. They, however, could not give any proper answer to the query on why it is necessary to provide mobile phone and national identity (NID) numbers on the list.

Replying to a query on whether the government instructions state anything on the extent of providing individuals’ information, an upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), whose name was not disclosed, told Prothom Alo they do whatever the higher authorities instruct.

The websites of the governments have been developed through a government project. A main website has been built first, and then thousands of websites have been developed on its subdomain. Respective local organisations or agencies operate these websites. Replying to a query on whether these organisations have received training on the protection of personal information, the director of that project told Prothom Alo in a statement that their training module includes the issue of the protection of personal information.

But, information is apparently public. In some cases, list of individual names with no additional information were published in the government website what expert said is a proper practice. They said there is no necessity of publishing NID and mobile phone numbers of an individual in the name of transparency.