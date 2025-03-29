This earthquake increased risk for Bangladesh, says expert

Yesterday, Friday, Myanmar experienced two consecutive earthquakes. The first had a magnitude of 7.7, followed by another earthquake just 12 minutes later, measuring 6.4 in magnitude. The epicentre of the powerful earthquake was near the city of Sagaing in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Sagaing is situated along an extensive fault line that stretches 1,200 kilometres from Arunachal Pradesh in India to the Andaman Sea. Over the past 185 years, this fault has experienced more than seven major earthquakes, the largest of which occurred in 1839 with a magnitude of 8.3.

The recent earthquake caused significant damage more than 1,000 kilometres away in Bangkok, where high-rise buildings and numerous roads were severely affected. Myanmar itself suffered extensive destruction. The earthquake was also felt in parts of China and Bihar, India. This earthquake occurred within the Indo-Burma subduction zone.