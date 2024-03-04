RAJUK demolishes rooftop restaurant in Dhanmondi, seals 12 others

A rooftop restaurant at the Gausia Twin Peak building on Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi has been demolished. Twelve other restaurants in the building have been sealed.

The executive magistrate said that there was permission to set up offices in the building, but not restaurants. RAJUK had inspected the building on 23 May last year and issued notices in this regard.

RAJUK Zone-3 director and executive magistrate Tazina Sarwar conducted this drive today, Monday. The drive began after 11:00 am . The restaurants had closed before that.