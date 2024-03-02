Bailey Road fire: No precautions despite being aware of risks

There were no burn marks on most of the bodies of the 46 persons who had died in the incident. The burn marks that were found were not severe enough to cause death. Explaining why there had been so many deaths, health minister Samanta Lal Sen and associate professor of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, Prabir Chandra Das, said carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of most of the deaths.

Prabir Chandra Das told Prothom Alo, it was not possible to examine the cause of death of all the victims. However, in the later hours of Thursday night (early hours of Friday), 10 persons though to be injured were brought over. The cause of their death was found to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire service officials say that the fire probably started from a shop near the stairs. As the fire spread rapidly, the exit down the stairs was blocked. There was only one staircase in the building so the people in the upper floors were stuck. All the restaurants were air conditioned and enclosed in glass for which air could not enter from outside.

Fire service officials said that wood and similar materials (particle board) were used in the interior decorations. These were easily flammable and so the fire spread rapidly.

After the fire incident, the dead bodies of nine were recovered from a room on the third storey. Fire service sources say that there were no burn marks on their bodies and they had probably died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Explaining carbon monoxide poisoning, Dhaka University’s chemistry department professor and air pollution researcher Abdus Salam told Prothom Alo, when a fire breaks out anywhere and there is a lack of oxygen, carbon monoxide is created. People can die of this and also from the lack of oxygen.