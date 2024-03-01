Death toll rises to 46, what’s learnt so far

The death toll from the fire at a multi-storey building in the capital’s Bailey road rose to 46. The death toll is likely to rise.

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen confirmed this while speaking to the newspersons at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute this morning. Some 10 of the injured are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute and two at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The fire broke out in the building at around 9:45 pm on Thursday. After dousing the fire the injured were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.