Mother and children killed together

Pijush told Prothom Alo that he rushed to the spot as soon as he heard the news of the restaurant catching fire. When he arrived there, he found the restaurant blazing but didn’t find any trace of Poppy, Shompurna and Sun.

Later, he went running to Dhaka Medical College morgue at midnight and found the body of Shompurna and Sun there. But, there was no trace of Poppy.

Like Shompurna and Sun, 43 people have been killed in the fire at the multi-storey building on Bailey Road. Meanwhile, 22 people have been severely injured. It is being assumed that the death toll may increase in this accident.