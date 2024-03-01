43 people die as building catches fire in Dhaka

At least 43 people have died and 22 injured in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in the capital's Baily Road area. The death-toll is feared to rise as some of the injured are in critical conditions and some casualties may remain unattended on the site.

The fire originated in the seven-storey building around 9:45 pm on Thursday. On information, 13 units of Fire Service rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flame under control around 11:50 pm.

They brought the victims out of the building and took them to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.