Man dies with wife and 3 children in Bailey Road fire before returning to Italy

Syed Mubarak Ali is an expatriate in Italy, but was back in Bangladesh on holiday. He was supposed to return to Italy this month. He was killed in the fire at the multi-storey building on Bailey Road in the capital. He was killed along with his wife, two daughters and son.

The dead persons include Mubarak’s wife Swapna Akhter, daughters Syeda Tuz Zohra (19) and Amina Akhter (13) and son Abdullah (8).

Relatives had gathered around the body of Mubarak’s daughter Amina at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.