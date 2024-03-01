District administration starts handing over bodies

The Dhaka district administration has started handing over bodies of those who were killed in a multi-storied building on Bailey road in the capital to their relatives. The process started at 5:41 am.

Earlier, at around 2:00 am on Friday, the Dhaka district administration sought information from the relatives of the deceased to hand over the bodies. The process started after identifying the bodies based on the information provided by the relatives of the deceased.

The district administration, police and members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are involved in the process of handing over the bodies. So far, the district administration has information on 16 of the deceased.