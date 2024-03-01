Fire at Bailey Road
District administration starts handing over bodies
The Dhaka district administration has started handing over bodies of those who were killed in a multi-storied building on Bailey road in the capital to their relatives. The process started at 5:41 am.
Earlier, at around 2:00 am on Friday, the Dhaka district administration sought information from the relatives of the deceased to hand over the bodies. The process started after identifying the bodies based on the information provided by the relatives of the deceased.
The district administration, police and members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are involved in the process of handing over the bodies. So far, the district administration has information on 16 of the deceased.
The police prepared the primary investigation reports of those killed in the fire at Bailey road in the night and started handing over the bodies after that.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kalabagan police station assistant sub-inspector (ASI) the bodies of the deceased, who were identified by their relatives, have been handed over through legal process.
A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in the capital’s Bailey road at around 10:00 pm Thursday. At least 43 people were killed in the fire and 22 sustained serious injuries. The casualties from the incident are likely to increase.