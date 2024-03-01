Police detain three over Bailey Road fire

Asked if there was any negligence from the side of the building owner, Mahid Uddin said they will take legal action against all who will appear responsible for the incident.

A massive fire ripped through the seven-storey building after the blaze erupted around 9:45 pm on Thursday, leaving 46 people dead and 12 injured. Some 13 units of Fire Service went to the spot immediately and brought the blaze under control after hours of frantic efforts.

The building houses some prominent eateries, including Kacchi Bhai, and a clothing shop. It usually sees a rush in the evening, with people hanging out with their near and dear ones at the restaurants.