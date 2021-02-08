3 arrested for raping garment worker in Port City

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police on Sunday arrested three people for raping a garment worker in the Bandar Thana area of Chattogram city, reports UNB.

The three arrested are Jamal Hossain, 30, son of late Badsha Miah of Belumia Char area of Bhola district, and Mohammad Jalil, Manik, 24, son of Abdul Jalil of Charpata area under Daulatpur police station and Monir Hossain, 20, son of Nurul Islam from the Veduria area.

The 21-year-old gang-rape victim was identified as a garment worker, police said.