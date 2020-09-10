30 BNP men sent to jail in subversive activity case

A Chattogram court on Thursday sent 30 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to jail in a case filed on charge of their involvement in subversive activities in the port city, reports state-run news agency BSS.
The court of Chattogram metropolitan session judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman passed the order after the 30 BNP leaders and activists of the areas fall withing the jurisdiction of Bayazid and Chandgaon police stations surrendered before the court in the case, said public prosecutor advocate Fakhruddin Chowdhury.
The judge ordered them sent to jail custody after rejecting their bail petitions while another 18 were granted bail considering their age and illness.
The court also issued arrest warrant against six leaders and activists of BNP for not appearing before the court.
Earlier, the BNP activists granted anticipatory bail from the High Court. After expiry of the bail period, they surrendered before the lower court and pleaded for bail.