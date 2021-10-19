'30-minute violence left them completely helpless'

Boro Karimpur area locates to Majhipara village of Rangpur’s Pirganj upazila. Surrounded by green paddy field, there are 100 houses, and about 67 Hindu families live there. Almost everyone is fisherman. Their financial condition is nearly same. There are a few people of lower income bracket while the remaining ones are extremely poor.

These 67 families witnessed destruction for 30 minutes on Sunday night. Houses were torched and vandalised. Cattle, money, gold, electronic items and other properties were looted. Temples, grocery shops, battery-run auto-rickshaws were set ablaze.