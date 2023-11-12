No fresh recruitment, factories can be shut until unrest dissipates: BGMEA

Readymade garment factory owners can keep their factories if close as per article 13 (1) of labor law if the workers go into any strike or vandalise the factories.

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporter Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hasan said this at a press briefing at the BGMEA meeting room in the city’s Uttara on Sunday.

He said the factory authorities can keep their establishments shut as long as the labour unrest is not subdued and law enforcers are fully able to ensure the safety of the establishments.

He also said every owner has the constitutional right to save its industry and property from the outsiders.