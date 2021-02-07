31,160 administered COVID-19 vaccines on first day of nationwide drive

A total of 31,160 people were administered on the first day of countrywide vaccination campaign.

Of them, 23,857 were male and 7,303 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in the Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital today, the DGHS said adding that the immunization programme will begin everyday at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm.