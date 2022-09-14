Rains to continue across Bangladesh next 24 hrs

The Met office recorded the highest 121mm of rainfall in Khulna's Chuadanga in the last 24 hours till 9:00am.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded in Sylhet at 31.3 degrees while the minimum was 23.8 degrees in Rangpur and Chattogram.
Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the weather bulletin.
Meanwhile, the well-marked depression over the central part of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area persists. Under its influence, a deep convection is taking place over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, centre of the well-marked depression, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.
One of its associated troughs extends up to the northwest Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over the North Bay.