Rains to continue across Bangladesh next 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Rickshaws pass on the street as it rains in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 10 May 2022
Rickshaws pass on the street as it rains in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 10 May 2022Reuters file photo

Incessant rain is likely to drench Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, the weather department has predicted.

“Light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy showers at places over the country,” it said, reporst news agency UNB.

The Met office recorded the highest 121mm of rainfall in Khulna's Chuadanga in the last 24 hours till 9:00am.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded in Sylhet at 31.3 degrees while the minimum was 23.8 degrees in Rangpur and Chattogram.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, the well-marked depression over the central part of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area persists. Under its influence, a deep convection is taking place over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, centre of the well-marked depression, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to the northwest Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over the North Bay.

