Rains to continue across Bangladesh next 24 hrs

Incessant rain is likely to drench Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, the weather department has predicted.

“Light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy showers at places over the country,” it said, reporst news agency UNB.