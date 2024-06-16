Bangladesh

PM Hasina calls for embracing the spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged all to work for the welfare of the country and its people, inspired by the spirit of sacrifice embodied in Eid-ul-Azha.

“Taking the lessons of Eid-ul-Azha, let us work for the welfare of the country and the people being energised by the spirit of sacrifice,” Hasina said in an audio-video message.

She emphasised the return of the holy Eid-ul-Azha after a year, expressing her hopes for the festival.

“May the holy Eid-ul-Azha bring endless joy, happiness, peace, and comfort to all of our lives. Everyone stay well, stay healthy, and stay safe. Eid Mubarak,” she added.

The Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Monday, 17 June.

