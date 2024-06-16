Eid-ul-Azha: Spread the spirit of sacrifice

Eid-ul-Azha is one of the major religious festivals for the Muslim community. And, hajj is a significant one among the five mandatory practices in Islam. It’s a 'farz' or compulsory to perform hajj for every able Muslim. And a prominent part of hajj is the rite of qurbani or sacrifice.

Alike every other year, millions of devoted Muslims have gathered at Arafat in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah to perform hajj. Just like all other countries, as many as 85,000 devoted Muslims from Bangladesh have also traveled to Saudi Arabia on this occasion.

The teaching of Eid-ul-Azha is that there’s also joy in sacrifice. Allah had ordered Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his most favourite thing. Hazrat Ibrahim then took his beloved son Ismail (AS) out to sacrifice. This way he showed ultimate obedience to Allah. Then at the will of Allah, a sheep was sacrificed in place of Ismail (AS).