Damaged CCTV cameras prevent quick identification of criminals

Whenever there’s an incident like murder, mugging, theft and robbery, the first thing law and order enforcement agencies do now is to collect the closed circuit (CC) camera footage of the crime scene and surrounding areas.

They then analyse the footages and try to identify the criminals as fast as possible. However, the police are facing trouble in quick detection of criminals as the CC cameras in different areas of the capital are damaged.

CC cameras are effective in controlling criminal activities as well, state the police officials. They say that the criminals usually try to vandalise the CC cameras before committing any crime.

One of the main reasons for doing that is to ensure that the criminals cannot be identified quickly with the help of the technology. At the same time, they make sure that nobody possesses any video footage of the crime. The shortage of adequate and effective CC cameras is a significant factor behind the current surge of crime in the capital.