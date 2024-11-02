Muggers, robbers run rampant in Dhaka

Rabiul Islam, a security guard, was stabbed dead by a group of muggers at Dhaka Udyan in the capital’s Mohammadpur on 10 October. Eden College vice-principal Momtaz Shahnara’s house was robbed in broad daylight on 18 October. A group of 9-10 robbers entered the house and looted 83 bhoris of gold jewelleries and Tk 1.5 million at gunpoint.

The city is seeing a spike in crime, with muggers and robber gangs running rampant, as demonstrated by these two incidents. At the same time, the number of killings is also rising. People are being mugged and robbed at any place from local main roads and narrow lanes to upscale areas. As a result, the people are passing days in fear. Meanwhile, local residents of Mohammadpur staged demonstrations in front of the police station in protest of the decline in law and order in the area.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mohammadpur police station officer-in-charge Ali Iftekhar Hasan said Mohammadpur has always been one of most crime-prone areas of the city due to different reasons. The police are not being able to properly patrol the area due to lack of manpower.