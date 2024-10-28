34 more arrested for mugging, robbery in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 34 more people from Mohammadpur in Dhaka in the last 24 hours on charges of different criminal activities including mugging, robbery and extortion.
DMP deputy commissioner (DC) in Tejgaon division Ruhul Kabir Khan disclosed this at a press conference held at Mohammadpur police station on Monday to provide updates on the ongoing drives in areas under the jurisdiction of Mohammadpur police station.
The DMP official said the Bangladesh Army, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police are working together to contain crimes and restore law and order to establish stability in Mohammadpur areas. The security system in Mohammadpur areas has been reorganised.
The enhanced patrolling of the law enforcement agencies, newly set-up check posts, block raids and special raids in the area are parts of this initiative. Two persons were arrested with cleavers from Sher Shah Suri road on Sunday. Besides, nine members of a robbery gang were arrested from in front of the Rayer Bazar Intellectuals Graveyard, he added.
DC Mohammad Ruhul Kabir Khan said the arrestees are involved in different sorts of criminal activities. Many of them were already accused in old cases filed on allegations of mugging, robbery and theft. There is evidence of their involvement in the recent incidents of mugging and robbery. There are several small gangs of robbers and muggers active in Mohammadpur.
However, many of the arrestees have claimed to be innocent.
Speaking regarding this, the DMP DC said sometimes people outside the identified and habitual criminals get arrested during drives. In these cases, they are released on bonds in custody of their guardians after verification.
There were two such cases in the recent drives. Both the detainees are students. They have been released under the custody of their family after scrutiny.
There were allegations that the area-based criminals and gangs were backed by the local leaders and activists of the Awami League. There are also allegations that following the fall of the previous government, the BNP leaders started patronising these people.
Speaking regarding what would be the role of police in such cases, Ruhul Kabir Khan said the police will act neutrally in case a criminal has political affiliations. In that case, the persons concerned would be considered only a criminal and necessary legal actions will be taken.
Some four persons were arrested inside the Geneva Camp in Mohammadpur. There are two gangs there which have rivalries over establishing supremacy.
Asked about the actions that have been taken against these gangs, the DMP deputy commissioner in Tejgaon division said what happened in the Geneva Camp was a clash over establishing supremacy in the drugs business. The works are underway to identify the people involved.
The joint force has already started drives to arrest them and more than 50 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, he added.
The law and order situation has worsened in Mohammadpur in the past few weeks. In the wake of this, the residents of the area staged a demonstration in front of the Mohammadpur police station on Sunday.
They blamed the law enforcement agencies for such a situation. They also issued a three-day ultimatum to restore law and order in the area.
Following that, the joint force conducted a drive on that very night and arrested 45 people.