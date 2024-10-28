34 more arrested for mugging, robbery in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 34 more people from Mohammadpur in Dhaka in the last 24 hours on charges of different criminal activities including mugging, robbery and extortion.

DMP deputy commissioner (DC) in Tejgaon division Ruhul Kabir Khan disclosed this at a press conference held at Mohammadpur police station on Monday to provide updates on the ongoing drives in areas under the jurisdiction of Mohammadpur police station.

The DMP official said the Bangladesh Army, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police are working together to contain crimes and restore law and order to establish stability in Mohammadpur areas. The security system in Mohammadpur areas has been reorganised.