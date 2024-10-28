Sudden spike in crime at Mohammadpur

A private television channel telecast a piece of news showing a group of robbers covered in facemasks looting money from a supershop holding the employees of the shop hostage with machetes. The incident took place in Bosila Garden City area in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Friday night.

Meanwhile, on the morning of 20 October six muggers arrived on two motorbikes, stopped a vehicle of Nestle Company and snatched more than Tk 1.1 million (Tk 11.85 lakh) in Mohammadpur Housing Limited area.

Not just these two incidents, there has been a sudden rise of murders, muggings and robberies in capital’s Mohammadpur area that is familiar as the residential area for middle and lower middle class population.

In this condition, local residents held a demonstration in front of Mohammadpur police station on Saturday afternoon with the demand of a crime-free Mohammadpur.

They are blaming the law and order enforcement forces for this situation. They have given the police an ultimatum of three days for a visible progress of the law and order situation.

Affected people say that the law and order situation in the capital has not become normal yet since the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.